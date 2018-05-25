Mostly sunny and dry today with just an isolated storm around the mountains possible. A gradual warming trend continues through the rest of the week with the warmest day occurring on Saturday. Then, another system with cooler temperatures will be in place by Sunday. This system will bring another round of showers and thunderstorms.

Detailed Forecast

Today Sunny, with a high near 83. East northeast wind 5 to 14 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 47. South southwest wind 5 to 14 mph becoming east northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Saturday Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a south wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph becoming north 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 71. North northeast wind 7 to 13 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon. Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. South southwest wind 6 to 13 mph becoming north after midnight.

Memorial Day



Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. North northwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon. Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 74. Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Thursday