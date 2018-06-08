A warm and drier weather pattern will take over the region through Saturday as high pressure remains over Four Corners region. Partly cloudy skies and warmer temperatures will prevail across much of Wyoming today and Saturday with a few late day thunderstorms still possible across the north. Drier and breezy on Saturday before a strong but dry cold front passes across the region Sunday.

Detailed Forecast

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. South wind 5 to 11 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 47. West wind 5 to 11 mph becoming south after midnight. Saturday Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Breezy, with a south wind 18 to 23 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 13 to 18 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph. Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 38. Breezy, with a west wind 19 to 24 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Monday



Sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Monday Night Clear, with a low around 42. Breezy. Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 78. Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 82. Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Thursday