Scattered late day showers and thunderstorms will spread across Wyoming today as a cold front slides across the region. Some of these storms could become strong to severe at times with large hail and damaging winds especially across the north and east. The weather will subside overnight with partly cloudy skies across much of the Cowboy State on Thursday with widely scattered late day thunderstorms still a threat across the north.

Detailed Forecast

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. East wind 5 to 14 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. West wind 5 to 14 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a southeast wind 5 to 15 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming south southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Friday Sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable.

Saturday



Sunny, with a high near 86. Windy, with an east southeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming south southwest 16 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph. Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Breezy. Sunday Sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy. Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 41. Windy. Monday Sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy. Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 43. Breezy.

Tuesday