A warm, drier, and breezy weather pattern will take over the region today as high pressure remains over the four corners region. The dry and warm conditions, combined with gusty winds today and Sunday, will elevate fire danger. Today will be sunny and the warmest day of the week before a drop in temperatures thanks to a strong, but dry cold front passing across the area tomorrow.

Detailed Forecast

Today Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 48. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 18 to 23 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Windy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 21 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph. Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 38. Windy, with a west northwest wind 23 to 28 mph decreasing to 11 to 16 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 39 mph. Monday Sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Monday Night Clear, with a low around 39. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Tuesday



Sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Breezy. Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 86. Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Thursday Sunny, with a high near 86. Thursday Night A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy.

Friday