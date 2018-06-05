A weak cold front will slide across the Northern Tier States today and will bring some unsettled weather to northern Wyoming. A few clouds will drift over the Cowboy State today with breezy winds and warm temperatures…as isolated showers and late day thunderstorms will be possible across the north. This latest front will then provide enough moisture for a better chance of showers and late day thunderstorms across the region on Wednesday.

Detailed Forecast

Today Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a south wind 8 to 13 mph becoming west southwest 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Breezy, with a west wind 12 to 17 mph becoming north northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with an east wind 6 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 11 to 16 mph becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. East southeast wind 5 to 14 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. West wind 5 to 14 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Friday



Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. South southeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 49. Saturday Sunny, with a high near 87. Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Breezy. Sunday Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy. Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Breezy.

Monday