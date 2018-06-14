Partly cloudy skies with a few very isolated thunderstorms in the north today. It will be dry with near record to record highs and gusty winds will develop resulting in critical fire weather conditions. A cooler and wet weather pattern will then set in for the weekend across much of Wyoming.

Detailed Forecast

Today Sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a south wind 11 to 16 mph becoming west southwest 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph. Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy, with a west wind 18 to 23 mph becoming south southeast 6 to 11 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a southwest wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy, with a southwest wind 10 to 18 mph becoming south southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Saturday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Saturday Night A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. South southwest wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday



A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Southeast wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Sunday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Monday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Monday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Tuesday A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Tuesday Night A slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Wednesday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.