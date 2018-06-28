Hot and windy in many areas today. Fire conditions will be elevated to near critical, especially in central and southern Wyoming. There is a chance for isolated thunderstorms this afternoon and evening for locations in northern Wyoming. Some of these storms may be strong with gusty winds and small hail. A cold front will move through the area on Friday, bringing much cooler temperatures and another round of showers and thunderstorms.
.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Sunny, with a high near 91. Windy, with a southwest wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. Windy, with a west wind 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.
Friday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 18 to 23 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 43. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.
Sunday Night
Clear, with a low around 47. Breezy.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Breezy.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 87.