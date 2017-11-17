Sunset & Firestone Intersection Becomes 4-Way Stop; RSPD Reminds Public Of Rules

ROCK SPRINGS — According to a Rock Springs Police Department post, with the addition of the fourth stop sign at the intersection of Sunset Dr. and Firestone Rd., the Rock Springs Police Department would like to remind drivers of the four rules of 4 way stop.

1. First come, first served. The first car to the intersection receives the right of way.

2. Yield to the right. Two vehicles arriving at the same time, and located side-by-side, the vehicle furthest to the right has the right of way. Three vehicles arriving at the same time, the car furthest left should yield until both of the other cars to the right have passed.

3. Straight over turning. Remember to use your signals. When you arrive at the intersection at the same time, and located head-to-head and one vehicle intends to turn and the other to go straight, the vehicle going straight has the right of way.

4. Right over Left. When two vehicles arrive at the same time, and they are located head-to-head and one of the vehicles intends to turn right and the other intends to turn left, the vehicle turning right has the right of way.

Follow these four rules to keep traffic flowing smoothly and safely.