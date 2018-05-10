Superior Events Committee Hosts Benefit Poker Run

SUPERIOR– The Superior Events Committee is hosting a Benefit Poker Run on Saturday, May 12 for local boy Bobby Kroth, as he has been facing a tough battle with bone cancer.

Kroth was diagnosed with Osteosarcoma, which has put him in the hospital in November. He is now battling his cancer with Chemotherapy treatments, requiring him to travel back and forth to Utah.

The community can help Kroth and his family with his medical expenses by participating in the Benefit Poker Run.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Poker Run Details

The off-road poker run will start in downtown Superior

Registration will be from 8-10 am

Return by 4 pm

BBQ will follow the poker run

$15 for first hand- includes plate of food

Additional hands are $10 each

For more information, check out the Facebook event page by clicking here.