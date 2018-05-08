Superior Mayor Candidate Targeted in Mail Campaign, Counters Deep Nepotism to Blame

SUPERIOR — There is some dirt being slung this municipal election in the town of Superior, the home to 336 inhabitants and the site of yearly mud bog races roughly 20 miles northeast of Rock Springs.

On the same day of the Town of Superior’s municipal election, in progress today from 7 am to 7 pm at the Superior Administration Building, two candidates running for election have been the target of a negative mailer campaign delivered to the whole town.

By multiple reports, each postage box holder in the town has received an anonymously mailed pamphlet centered on candidates Dominic Wolf, currently running for mayor, and Amber George, running for a town council seat.

The anonymous pamphlet accuses them of a laundry list of employment issues and past transgressions.

For Wolf, the complaints range from denying payment of bills as a former council member to not standing for the Pledge of Allegiance. Wolf countered his accusations line-by-line, not first of which was that he is a double amputee and didn’t stand for the Pledge of Allegiance once because he had a severe sore making it difficult for him to walk.

Wolf, who served as a town council member for two years, countered the list of grievances with his own. He claims nepotism runs deep in the Town of Superior’s government.

And Dominic Wolf says that despite being related to all the current town council members. Sitting council member up for re-election in 2018, Theressa Wolf, is Dominic Wolf’s mother and also married to other sitting town council member, Myron Wolf.

Jerry Maes, sitting town council member up for re-election in 2020, is Dominic Wolf’s uncle.

Dominic Wolf doesn’t deny that he missed meetings toward the end of his time on the town council. He was, in fact, removed from office because he missed four meetings in a row, which Wyoming statute dictates equals forfeiture of his seat.

He said that he got tired of arguing over what he viewed as nepotism and being “invisible” at the meetings, which Dominic Wolf said stemmed from ongoing disagreements with Mayor Roe Miller over “illegal contracting.” Wolf said that contracts were not going out for bid as they should have been. Wolf went on to say that there was a good amount of political retaliation going on in such a small town.

As to the refusal to pay payroll checks and bills, Wolf said this was a measure he took because the town was hiring contractors rather than making the town’s paid employees do the job when it was in their job descriptions.

Addressing the accusation that he used $25 worth of funds to further his political career, these were certifications for Wyoming Association of Municipalities (WAM), the local government training seminars where he brought back valuable information on governmental best practices.

The rest–regarding denying employee training, harassment, and disrespect–Wolf said was just false.

Amber George

For George, who is running for a four-year term on the town council and is Dominic Wolf’s fiance, the allegations centered on wrongdoing while working at the wastewater treatment plant and a past arrest.

George called the mailing “petty” and said it’s “very low that they are trying to do this.” She went on to refute some of the claims in the pamphlet.

The mailing included two newspaper clippings without dates that report George as being arrested for felony larceny stemming from an incident where, according to the article, she was allegedly caught on video taking $100 from a safe. She was accused of stealing more than $2,000 from Varley Mercantile, a Point of Rocks convenience store.

George said that those allegations were from 13 years ago and that she was never found guilty of those accusations.

The packet goes on to blame George for multiple issues with the water treatment plant, where she was employed from 2008 to 2012. George said she approached the council to repair some of the problematic items and that she was denied funding.

“I contacted DEQ prior to leaving my positions and notified them I was no longer an operator. This is all just petty,” said George.

The town of Superior is holding its municipal election today from 7 am to 7 pm the Superior Administration Building.

Open Positions

There are currently four positions up for election, including mayor and three council member positions.

Mayor (four-year term)

Council member (two-year term)

Council member (four-year term)

Council member (four-year term)

Candidates

Mayor: Corey Keifer, Dominic Wolf, Myron Wolf

Councilmember (two-year term): Rick Niemiec

Councilmember, two positions (four-year terms): Sara Swanson, Jim Pasborg, Amber George, Theressa Wolf