SUPERIOR — The following are the unofficial results from the recent municipal election in the town of Superior.

The Unofficial Results follow:

Mayor:

Dominic Wolf 40 votes

Corey Keifer 30 votes

Myron Wolf 37 votes

Council 2 year:

Rick Niemiec 81

Write-Ins:

Ray Zampedri 3

Walt Ray 2

Jim Pasborg 2

John Ruby 1

Mark Green 1

Council 4 year:

Amber George 33

Sara Swanson 62

Rick Niemiec 62

Theressa Wolf 35

Write-Ins:

Mark Taebel 1