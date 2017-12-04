Support Local Performers: WWCC’s Music Students to Perform Two Winter Concerts

ROCK SPRINGS — The performing arts students at Western Wyoming Community College (WWCC) will play and sing in two festive winter concerts on December 4th and 6th, 2017, both from 7:30PM to 9:00PM.

The concert on December 4th will be performed by WWCC’s pop, vocal, instrumental and jazz ensembles. Wednesday’s concert, will be performed by the collegiate choir, symphonic band and symphonic orchestra.

The music program at Western Wyoming Community College is committed to the idea that many types of music play an important role in the enrichment of the general quality of life.

WWCC strives to provide students with opportunities that are practical in preparation for careers in music, and to provide the general student population with an understanding and appreciation of music.

“Our annual winter concerts will feature two of our new ensembles: the pop ensemble and the vocal ensemble. Additionally, our newly revamped instrumental ensemble will show off its talent as a jazz combo and a rock band. The jazz ensemble will play big band arrangements, in addition to holiday music,” stated Matt Schaffner, Assistant Professor of Music at WWCC.

The students will perform a rich medley of pop songs, jazz standards, and holiday music to kick off the festive season as the college semester comes to a close.

The concerts are free and open to the public. WWCC encourages the community to get in the holiday spirit while supporting student artists on their campus.

For more information, contact the Performing Arts Department at Performing Arts Office (307) 382-1721, or email kpastor@westernwyoming.edu.

