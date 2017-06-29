“Wyoming Women Hoofin’ it for Hope” Headed to San Diego for 3rd Year

ROCK SPRINGS — Cara Pedri and all the Wyoming Women Hoofin’ it for Hope are preparing to walk in the San Diego 3-Day, a fundraiser for the Susan G. Komen Foundation.

The San Diego 3-Day

The San Diego 3-Day is a 60-mile walking trip in November, with walkers tackling 20 miles per day.

This is Pedri’s third year participating and her group has grown considerably. Her first year, they had five walkers.

This year, the 16 walkers from Pedri’s group are each tasked with fundraising $2,300 to participate in the supported walk. The group also has a youth volunteer and three supporters planning to cheer them on.

The reason I am walking is my grandmother was a survivor of breast cancer for 42 years. We watched her have to fight the battles throughout her life.”

— Cara Pedri

Pedri also has two aunts affected by breast cancer, one who she lost to breast cancer and another aunt who is a survivor planning to walk alongside her in November.

The group has grown so much this year because “we’ve shared our story. It’s an amazing experience. Last year we were with 2,700 men and women. You share your stories. You talk. You laugh.”

Pedri said it’s challenging both physically and emotionally. “You’ll be next to someone who is receiving chemo on the same walk,” she said.

All of the dollars raised go directly to the Susan G. Komen Foundation and not for the group’s travel expenses.

In 2016, Susan G. Komen announced a goal to reduce the current number of breast cancer deaths by 50% in the U.S. by 2026.

Wyoming Women Hoofin’ it for Hope like to take names of those who have been lost to breast cancer or those who are currently fighting breast cancer. If you have a name you’d like the group to carry with them to San Diego, contact Cara Pedri at pedricara@yahoo.com.

The Walkers



The members are: Cara Pedri and Lindsey Greene (both are 3 year walkers), Janae Gale, Tammy Pinter, and Michelle Gatti (all are 2nd year walkers), Kendra Scott, Toni Van Valkenburg, Kim Keslar, Veronica Donaldson, Hope Downs-Lewis, Brenda Thiele, Dee Dee Berry, Debbie Spicer, Tammy Fausett, Sandy Mosbey, and Bernie Keslar (all 1st time walkers), Ella Sellers (team youth volunteer), (Becky Ranta-Fox, Donna Keslar, and Susie Hillman, (all are team supporters).

Upcoming Fundraisers