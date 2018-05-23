Susie von Ahrens to Chair the 2018 Rock Springs Alzheimer’s Association Walk

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s for Sweetwater County will take place on Saturday, June 16 at Bunning Park in Rock Springs.

In addition to a one-mile route, the Walk includes information, a ceremony and a BBQ following the Walk.

ROCK SPRINGS — Susie von Ahrens joins the Alzheimer’s Association ® as the 2018 Rock Springs Walk to End Alzheimer’s Event Chair. Von Ahrens is the owner of Blue Sage Glass in Rock Springs and a volunteer for the Wyoming Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association.

Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for

Alzheimer’s care, support and research programs. Walk participants will complete a short walk and can learn about Alzheimer’s disease, advocacy opportunities, clinical studies enrollment and support programs and services from the Alzheimer’s Association.

“In the U.S., Alzheimer’s disease kills more people than breast cancer and prostate cancer

combined. While fund-raising is crucial, Walk to End Alzheimer’s is also about providing hope to those living with the disease and their caregivers,” according to Janet Lewis, Executive Director of the Wyoming Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association.

The Rock Springs Walk to End Alzheimer’s will take place on Saturday, June 16 at Bunning

Park. Registration will begin at 8:30 a.m. with the Walk following a brief ceremony at 9:30 a.m.

Nearly 100 people from Sweetwater County are expected at this year’s event to raise awareness and funds to fight Alzheimer’s disease. The presenting sponsor of the Rock Springs Walk to End Alzheimer’s is Genesis Alkali.

In the United States, more than 5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease. It’s the sixth-leading cause of death and the only disease among the top 10 causes that cannot be cured, prevented or even slowed. Additionally, more than 16 million family and friends provide care to people with Alzheimer’s and other dementias.

Register today. Sign up as a Team Captain, join a team or register to walk as an individual at alz.org/walk.

Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s ®

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.

Since 1989, the Alzheimer’s Association mobilized millions of Americans in the Alzheimer’s Association Memory Walk ® ; now the Alzheimer’s Association is continuing to lead the way with Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Together, we can end Alzheimer’s.

Alzheimer’s Association ®

The Alzheimer’s Association is the leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer’s research, care and support.

Our mission is to eliminate Alzheimer’s disease through the advancement of research; to provide and enhance care and support for all affected; and to reduce the risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health.

Our vision is a world without Alzheimer’s. Visit alz.org or call 800-272-3900.