Suspicious Package Near Walmart Temporarily Shuts Down I-80 On-Ramp

ROCK SPRINGS — Suspicious package near Walmart was determined to not be a threat Wednesday afternoon.

On June 28 at approximately 1:40 pm, the Rock Springs Police Department, Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office, Wyoming Highway Patrol along with the Sweetwater County Bomb Squad, Fire, and EMS responded to the area of 201 Gateway Boulevard (Walmart) for the report of a suspicious package.

The Sweetwater County Bomb Squad utilized their bomb robot to examine the package. Upon further investigation, the package was determined to not be a threat

While emergency responders were on scene, the eastbound on-ramp to Interstate 80 was temporarily closed.