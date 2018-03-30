Swanson Industries Hiring Welder/Fabricator & Hydraulic Tech

Swanson Industries is accepting applications for a Welder/Fabricator & a Hydraulic Technician.

Email resume to mbailey@swansonindustries.com

Job Descriptions

Welder /Fabricator must have good driving record, preferably 4 years experience in shop & field welding, and mechanical skills are preferred.

Hydraulic Tech will be rebuilding hydraulic cylinders and pumps , as well as assisting the shop foreman in duties needed. Training is available, experience preferred.

Positions include competitive pay based on experience, health benefits, and paid vacation.

.

Apply Today

Submit resume to mbailey@swansonindustries.com, apply in person at 38 Purple Sage Road, or call 307-382-9787 to set up appointment.

.

