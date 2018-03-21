SWAT Earns State Title at Winter Championships

SWEETWATER COUNTY—The Sweetwater Aquatics Team (SWAT) earned a state championship win at the 2018 Wyoming Winter Championships earlier this month.

“It was fantastic to win the winter championships,” head coach-west Randy Walker said. “We are very proud of all our athletes, parents, coaches, and the great example the program has set about the amazing things that can happen with the communities of Rock Springs and Green River work together.”





First Time in 17 Years Gillette Didn’t Win Championship

SWAT, which is made up of athletes from Green River and Rock Springs, ended Gillette’s 17-year winning streak. Gillette has won every winter and summer season championship for the last 34 seasons.

“Our athletes were very excited to bring home a championship,” Walker said. “It was a great win for them and a great example of our communities both bringing important components of our success at the meet.”

SWAT has 120 plus registered athletes, and 58 of them competed at the winter championships. Of these 58 athletes, seven of them earned individual titles.

Michael Richmond, Abi Kim Robinson, Brady Young, Alexa Louze, James King, Hailey Ulhrig, Tannith Smith, and Ethan Moffat all received individual titles.

“There were so many standouts for our club at this meet. Our competitive relays played a big part,” Walker said.





A Look at SWAT’s Training

Since the club is made up of athletes from Rock Springs and Green River, the club trains at two separate sites.

“Training is intense with great emphasis placed on technique. We also place our athletes in different levels of training based on their age, level of development, and goals,” Walker said.

Walker believes the club’s championship win is due to the two communities coming together and working toward the same goals.

“The success of this meet is squarely centered around our organization, the choices, and the willingness of our communities to work together as one club,” he said.





Senior Sectional

The Senior Sectional started on Thursday, March 15, in Federal Way, Washington. Athletes who competed at this meet include James Spicer, Ron DeFauw, Avery Otto-Horn, James King, Michael Richmond, Ethan Moffat, and Lane Hutchison.

They swam in individual events, relays, and time trials. SWAT east coach Ron DeFauw and coach Colleen Seiloff were the coaches at this meet.





Up Next

The Age Group Sectionals will begin on March 22. Participants include Lilly Munoz, Hailey Ulhrig, Brady Young, Abi Kim Robinson, Lauren Lee, and Tannith Smith.

These athletes will be swimming individual events, relays, and time trials.





For More Information

To stay updated or to learn more about the SWAT, check out the club’s website by clicking here.