SWCCDC Receives $20,000 Grant That Will Assist With Preschool Tuition

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Recently the Sweetwater County Child Developmental Center was awarded a $20,000 grant from Wyoming Community Foundation Local Board of Rock Springs, made possible through the Dellas and Dorthy Larsen Endowment Fund.

This money will go towards the sliding fee scale for preschool tuition assistance to families in need in Rock Springs.

The SCCDC is so extremely thankful for this very generous donation which will have a huge impact on their ability to provide preschool to all children regardless of income.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The check was presented by Wyoming Community Foundations local board member, Jack Costantino with RSNB Bank.