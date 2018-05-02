SWCSD #1 Evaluates School Start and End Times

ROCK SPRINGS– Sweetwater School District #1 is evaluating school start and end times for its schools.

During the April 9th Board of Education Workshop, information was shared on the District budget and transportation funding.

Also, a copy of cost saving ideas from the Strategic Planning Committee and the public (provided through online feedback) indicated school start and end times may be an option.

The purpose of reviewing start times include:

to maintain student safety while transporting students to and from school; and

to maximize instructional time and opportunities for students, staff, and parents; and

to provide cost savings in transportation while operating effectively and efficiently

District Subcommittee Drafted Options for School Start and End Times

In pursuing this option, a District subcommittee drafted some possible options for school start and end times. In addition, these ideas were presented to the Transportation Committee.

Further, the draft document will be vetted to all District staff and the community for input and feedback. Attached is the most current document.

Here is a synopsis of the document and how to become involved in the process: