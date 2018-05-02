SWCSD #1 Evaluates School Start and End Times

ROCK SPRINGS– Sweetwater School District #1 is evaluating school start and end times for its schools.
During the April 9th Board of Education Workshop, information was shared on the District budget and transportation funding.
Also, a copy of cost saving ideas from the Strategic Planning Committee and the public (provided through online feedback) indicated school start and end times may be an option.
The purpose of reviewing start times include:
- to maintain student safety while transporting students to and from school; and
- to maximize instructional time and opportunities for students, staff, and parents; and
- to provide cost savings in transportation while operating effectively and efficiently
District Subcommittee Drafted Options for School Start and End Times
In pursuing this option, a District subcommittee drafted some possible options for school start and end times. In addition, these ideas were presented to the Transportation Committee.
Further, the draft document will be vetted to all District staff and the community for input and feedback. Attached is the most current document.
Here is a synopsis of the document and how to become involved in the process:
- The file, UpdatedTransportation&SchoolStartTimes052018, begins with a quick reference on the first page charting all of the options drafted.
- Pages 2 & 3 detail transportation information. The District is in the process of solidifying the 18-19 budget.
- Two community forums have been scheduled for May 9 & 10 from 5:30 to 7 pm in the Board Room.
- Important note: Farson-Eden is not affected by the proposal due to operating on an approved alternative schedule, 4-day school week, for two years. Therefore, these areas are left blank for this reason. The school start and end times for the Farson Pronghorns will not change.
- Each option includes the proposed start & end time for each school, the length of the school day, the instructional time of the school day, the contract time for certified staff, the proposed bus route times, and the change in instructional time per day as compared to the current schedule.
- The District is looking solely at school start and end times. This should not be confused with school calendars such as the start date of school, holiday vacations, and the length of spring break, etc. This comes through the District calendar committee and reassembles every two years.
- Bus routes for the 2018-2019 school year will come forward at a later time for public feedback during a Board of Education monthly meeting.
- Written feedback and input can be provided on the link found on the District homepage at www.sweetwater1.org or on the District’s Facebook page beginning May 3.
- Any recommendations to change the school start and end times will go before the Board of Trustees at the June meeting after gathering information from the community and District staff.