SWCSD#1 Asking For Public Input On Crest Traditions

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Sweetwater County School District #1 is celebrating 90 years since the creation of their crest. The district is asking for public input to establish a new tradition honoring the crest.

The following is a press release from SWCSD#1

History of the Crest

This year marks the 90th anniversary of the District Crest. This seal was created by a committee of four RSHS Student Council students: Chairman Fred Kellogg, Elizabeth Wilson, Clarence Meacham, and Keith Dickson.

This is the same familiar symbol in 2017 as it was in 1927. Not only is this the symbol for RSHS, but for the District representing Sweetwater School District #1. During the 1927-1928 school year, the RSHS Student Council decided a school seal would be a valuable addition to the symbolism of the school.

They agreed the seal would represent the chief industry of the city at that time. A pick and a shovel became part of the emblem, and a few sprouts of sagebrush were added to portray the character of the surrounding country. An open book and a torch of knowledge depicted scholarship, while a loving cup represented sportsmanship, comradeship, and loyalty.

The Crest was an honorary inductee into the 2017 RSHS Hall of Fame. Today, the seal is seen at various places in School District #1, and we plan to celebrate this 90-year anniversary by honoring traditions of the past along with a future of opportunities.

If you would like to be a part in brainstorming celebration ideas across the District and community, please come and share your ideas on Monday, October 9, 2017, from 4:00 – 5:00 p.m. at the Central Administration Building.

Once a list of ideas is formed, some will be celebrated during the school year to recognize those making the difference for Sweetwater #1.

The students that created the Crest would never have thought it would be here today. Perhaps one of the celebration ideas will become a part of District tradition to celebrate in another 90 years.

To kick start the celebration of the crest and to show the unity of the District with the community, the Sweetwater #1 Foundation will be selling District Spirit shirts for $35. The shirts are short-sleeved, navy blue, Nike Dri Fit. They feature the District Crest, the Foundation Logo, and the Rock Springs Coal Sign which can be found in downtown Rock Springs. The Foundation provides support and recognition to students, teachers, and educational programs that deliver valuable enhancement and enrichment opportunities throughout all of Sweetwater County #1 Schools.