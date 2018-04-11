SWCSD#1 Board Hears Proposal To Temporarily Move Roosevelt Day School To GR

SWEETWATER COUNTY — At yesterday’s Sweetwater County School District #1 board of trustees meeting, Region V BOCES Executive Director Dan Mayer gave a presentation which not only focused upon the program’s finances but in which he enthusiastically laid out a proposal to move Roosevelt Day School from its present location at 440 Dewar Drive in Rock Springs to the soon-to-be-vacated Jackson Elementary School facility in Green River. The plan would allow students at Roosevelt Day School to move to the Jackson Elementary building for the next couple of years while repairs are made at the current Roosevelt Day School.

However, it is the Sweetwater County School District #2 board of trustees that has jurisdiction over Jackson Elementary, located at 2200 E. Teton Boulevard in Green River. On Tuesday evening, the Green River-based board of trustees moved the Region V BOCES/Jackson Elementary proposal to a side rail for the time being.

A proposal to rent Jackson Elementary to Region V BOCES was on the agenda for the Green River school board; however, the item did not come up at the meeting.

“We’re not quite ready yet to lease (Jackson Elementary),” SCSD#2 board chairman Brenda Roosa said after the District #2 meeting in Green River. “There are still some legal matters to deal with. It will likely be on the agenda for next month.”

With the board of trustees not quite as nervous about the future of the Jackson Elementary building as Mayer might have thought, the negotiations will continue. Jackson Elementary is a K-4 facility slated for closure and mothballing after the end of the current school year in late May. Absent a contractual agreement with Region V BOCES, that remains the plan in place.