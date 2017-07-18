SWCSD#1 Making Preparations For Eclipse On First Day Of School Year

ROCK SPRINGS — Sweetwater School District Number One will begin school on Monday August 21, 2017. The District understands the rare event of the solar eclipse and is prepared and planning on teaching and conducting activities, providing the proper eye wear for staff and student safety, and experiencing the solar eclipse with all the students.

Although Rock Springs is not directly in the path for 100% totality of the solar eclipse, we are located where a partial eclipse with 96% totality can be viewed and the moon will cover most of the sun. The solar eclipse will begin at 10:17 a.m., maximum coverage will occur at 11:38 a.m., and will end at 1:04 p.m.

This will be a spectacular experience and learning opportunity for the students. Information will be coming from your child’s school with details as the start of school nears. Sweetwater School District Number One is looking forward to experiencing this event with your child and optimizing on the learning opportunity available.