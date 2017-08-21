SWCSD#1: No Guarantee That Parents Participating In Today’s Event Will Be Able To Get Eclipse Glasses

ROCK SPRINGS — The following is a statement from Sweetwater County School District #1:

“Families of Sweetwater School District Number One. If you plan to participate in the eclipse activities at the school where your child attends, there MAY be extra glasses available at the schools, but there is no guarantee. These will only be given upon check in at your child’s school in the office. Please allow plenty of time to properly check in to the school and bring your photo id if you plan to participate. Thank you in advance for your support as we enjoy the eclipse, yet uphold our students’ safety along with your safety first.”