SWCSD#1 Superintendent’s Letter Explains Changes

ROCK SPRINGS — The following is a letter sent by Sweetwater County School District #1 Superintendent Kelly McGovern:

Hello Sweetwater #1 Staff,

On March 13, 2017, Governor Mead signed bill HB0256, commonly known as the Omnibus Education Bill, into legislation. The outcomes from the Wyoming Legislature raised the projected District deficit from $3.7 million to $6.1 million for the 2017-2018 school year. Below are questions and answers concerning the implications for the District.

How does the District have a projected $3.7 million deficit before Legislative decisions were finalized?

The two biggest cost drivers of the $3.7 million deficit are the loss in funding for decreased student enrollment and increased health insurance costs under our current plan.

What steps has the District taken prior to now in preparation for the 2017-2018 school year?

As of today, in an effort to address the impending budget shortfalls, the District has taken the following steps in an effort to preserve teaching positions and student programs: unfilled and absorbed central office positions (Assistant Superintendent, Foundation Director (Administrator), Foundation Secretary, Communications Coordinator, Webpage Design/Videographer), Maintenance/Facilities (2 full-time positions), RSJH Assistant Principal, Eastside/Pilot Butte Assistant Principal, reduced the number of classified positions, frozen experience steps for ALL District staff, and absorbed certified teaching positions through attrition (early retirement incentive, resignations, routine retirements, etc.).

How is the Early Retirement Incentive funded if we know we have a $3.7 million deficit already? Why were classified positions not included in the Incentive (i.e. Custodial, secretarial, facilities, transportation, nutrition services, paraprofessionals, etc.)?

The Early Retirement Incentive is funded by virtue of a good year of health insurance claims. Costs in the General Fund are $1,021,000 lower than this time last year, which creates one-time money in the current budget year. The District is able to offer an Early Retirement Incentive now because the one-time money is available in the current budget year. This also creates an opportunity to save budget money in future years. The intent of the incentive is to encourage voluntary retirement of higher salaried certified staff and administrators, and not filling 25 positions in the General Fund for the next budget year and beyond. Reducing 25 positions in the General Fund could save as much as $2,000,000 in the next budget year, and each year thereafter as long as those certified positions are not filled. Classified positions were not included in the Incentive because these positions would need to be replaced with additional staff upon the vacancy of the retiree. This would not produce a cost savings to the budget in future years.

What does the Legislation state regarding Instructional Facilitators (Instructional Coaches)?

The District values our Coaches and the support they provide to teachers and students. The funding source for Instructional Facilitators will be moved from a separate grant into the School Foundation Block Grant with decreased funding allotments. Due to this change in funding and the Legislative cuts, the District is unable to sustain these positions due to the deficit. In other words, the Legislative cuts have forced the District to utilize this funding to help balance the 2017-2018 budget year and beyond.

What does the Legislation state regarding class sizes and the 16 students for 1 teacher mandate in grades K – 3?

The Wyoming State Statute W.S. 21-13-307 (a) (iv) was repealed as a part of the Legislative action. Classrooms serving K – 3 students will increase in the number of students per class for the 2017-2018 school year. According to District policy, grades K – 3 will maintain a maximum class size of 23 students; and grades 4 – 12 will maintain a maximum class size of 27 students with the class average determined by the Superintendent/Designee including music, art, library, and physical education classes. Class load in excess of the maximum limits shall not be required for secondary instrumental and vocal music classes and outlying area schools’ physical education and performing arts classes. Please see Policy IHB, IHB-R, and IHB-R-1 for additional information.

What does the Legislation state regarding Transportation Cuts?

Transportation costs will be frozen at the average of funding amounts received in 2015, 2016, and 2017, effective beginning in the 2018-2019 school year.

What other cost saving measures will be considered as we identify possible solutions for the fiscal outlook?

One of the suggestions from the Cost Savings Task Force was to start kindergarten at the same time as 1st – 4th grade students. School would begin at 8:40 a.m. in lieu of the current kindergarten start time of 9:30 a.m. With this option, approximately 34 bus routes would be eliminated resulting in a savings of roughly $280,000. In addition, these students would not be picked up at their door in the morning as they would participate in the established 1st – 4th grade bus stops. Transportation drop-offs after school would be the same as they are now with bus stops in place for all K – 4. By arriving to school at the same time with all grades, kindergarteners would be extended the opportunity to receive art, music, library, and physical education/health (otherwise known as specials). We are working on a specials schedule to determine the staffing effects of these instructional additions. We are searching for options to provide fine art opportunities for our youngsters while keeping the fiscal issues of the budget in check. The forums to gather public input on the kindergarten early start time will be advertised soon as no decisions have been made at this point.

Is the District considering a reduction in force (RIF) for certified staff?

No, not at this time. The District does not anticipate a reduction in force and will re-evaluate staffing as needed through attrition.

What is the fiscal vision moving forward?

The fiscal vision is to be financially responsible and conservative to plan and prepare for future Legislative cuts. Education impacts Wyoming’s most important resource, our students. We have ONE OPPORTUNITY to provide a quality education and prepare our students to be productive citizens. A reduction in financial resources severely affects our ability to deliver a quality education.

Please don’t hesitate to reach out to one of us for any questions or support. A positive attitude is contagious. Pass it on!

Thank you,

Kelly McGovern, Superintendent

Nicole Bolton, Director of Human Resources

Scot Duncan, Chief Financial Officer