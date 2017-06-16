SWCSD#2 Bus Drivers Are Bus Rodeo State Champions

Sweetwater School District #2 bus drivers participated in the Wyoming Pupil Transportation Association (WPTA) in Casper. Sweetwater County School District #2 had five drivers competing, it was scored by averaging the scores of the district, larger districts had up to 19 or 20 contestants.

Our drivers were- Scott Robb, Laura Pearson, Lavonne Wadsworth, Sandy Lee, and Tracy Collar, they brought home the State Champion Traveling Trophy.

The competition consists of a 50 question written test on driving laws and regulations and a driving competition.

They do a sort of obstacle driving course with;

Straight Line station which consists of driving your bus thru tennis balls on golf T’s without knocking the balls off the T.

Offset Alley where you have to back your bus into a confined space.

Right Turn to see how close you can get to the curb without hitting it.

Diminishing Clearance – driving your bus thru barrels that get closer to your bus as you go, ending with a scant 2 inches of clearance on each side of the bus.

Simulated Railroad Crossing – stopping 15 to 50 feet away from the tracks not letting the bus shift gears while going over the tracks, and running your hazard lights.

Simulated Bus Stop consisting of running your student lights checking your mirrors and shifting your bus into neutral and pulling your parking brake.

These are challenges for our drivers, they work very hard to drive safe, and to keep our children safe every day!

We also had driver Laura Pearson take 2nd overall for type D (transit) bus, this is Laura’s second year of competing. Last year she took first place in the contest.

We also had 2 drivers Suzi Simmons and Lavonne Wadsworth that were presented with their 30-year plaques by Jillian Barlow the Wyoming State Superintendent of Education.

It was a very eventful week!

Special thanks go to Jackie Woodbury our trainer, and Oscar Barton our Transportation Supervisor, and everyone else in the Department it was a group effort!!

– Charmi Martinez, Safety supervisor at Sweetwater School District #2.