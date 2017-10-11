SWCSD#2 Superintendent Addresses School Closure Questions

GREEN RIVER — Sweetwater County School District #2 Superintendent Donna Little-Kaumo answered questions about the potential closure of Jackson Elementary School.

Little-Kaumo also invited the public to a series of community meetings for all district staff and community members regarding the school closure recommendation at the following times:

October 17th 7:30 am – 9:30 am.

October 17th 11:00 am – 1:00 am.

October 17th 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm.

The meetings will be held in the Board Room at the Central Administration Building at 351 Monroe Avenue, Green River, WY.