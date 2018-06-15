SWCTT Hosted “Proud Wyoming Woman Retreat” in Honor of 150th Anniversary of Wyoming Women’s Suffrage

SWEETWATER COUNTY– Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism (SWCTT) hosted the “Proud Wyoming Woman” Retreat, June 1st, 2nd, and 3rd of 2018 in Rock Springs and Green River, Wyoming.

This Retreat was created in honor of the Women of Wyoming and their journeys from the proud moment of Women’s Suffrage in 1869 to the accomplishments of present day.

The “Proud Wyoming Woman” Retreat (PWWR) focused on networking, arts and culture, female health and wellness activities that incorporated outdoor activities such as Fly Fishing, Yoga, Self-Care, a 5k/10k race and much more.

The “Proud Wyoming Woman” Retreat (PWWR) was created and developed by Jenissa Meredith, Executive Director of Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism.

“I have been completely overwhelmed by the positive feedback that we have received following this retreat! It has confirmed for me that this state is filled with proud women that can come together and celebrate what makes Wyoming so special.

“I wanted this retreat to reflect the pride that originated at the time of women’s suffrage and that lives on today. I wanted it to reflect the ideals and unique lifestyles of a Proud Wyoming Woman and that is what it did.

“I can’t wait to welcome women from around the state to the Proud Wyoming Woman Retreat in 2019!”