SWCTT Hosted “Proud Wyoming Woman Retreat” in Honor of 150th Anniversary of Wyoming Women’s Suffrage

SWEETWATER COUNTY– Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism (SWCTT) hosted the “Proud Wyoming Woman” Retreat, June 1st, 2nd, and 3rd of 2018 in Rock Springs and Green River, Wyoming.
This Retreat was created in honor of the Women of Wyoming and their journeys from the proud moment of Women’s Suffrage in 1869 to the accomplishments of present day.
The “Proud Wyoming Woman” Retreat (PWWR) focused on networking, arts and culture, female health and wellness activities that incorporated outdoor activities such as Fly Fishing, Yoga, Self-Care, a 5k/10k race and much more.
The “Proud Wyoming Woman” Retreat (PWWR) was created and developed by Jenissa Meredith, Executive Director of Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism.
“I have been completely overwhelmed by the positive feedback that we have received following this retreat! It has confirmed for me that this state is filled with proud women that can come together and celebrate what makes Wyoming so special.
“I wanted this retreat to reflect the pride that originated at the time of women’s suffrage and that lives on today. I wanted it to reflect the ideals and unique lifestyles of a Proud Wyoming Woman and that is what it did.
“I can’t wait to welcome women from around the state to the Proud Wyoming Woman Retreat in 2019!”
What Participants Enjoyed Most
When asked what the participants of the 2018 retreat enjoyed most and they responded:
- I loved the whole event!
- I loved fishing & I have found a new love for Wyoming!
- The time I was able to spend with friends!
- A couple days of activities surrounded by inspiring, wonderful women made the entire thing worth it!
- Women supporting women!
- I loved getting in touch with my inner self and learning new ways to take care of myself.
- Learning new things and being around great people!
- Meeting other participants and the variety of activities. Everyone was so supportive!
- I thought all of the activities were great, and it ran very smoothly.
- Doing something completely new!!
- Networking with women – and FISHING!
- The welcoming open atmosphere. This was my first time trying the activities offered during the wellness day and I felt very comfortable that there was no judgment. I absolutely loved it and wish that I would have signed my 17-year-old daughter up for the event as well. A very positive activity with women supporting and helping each other.
- The community feel. I appreciated the attitudes of all of the leaders and participants!! I left feeling motivated and inspired.
Recap of the Retreat
Wyoming Women’s Suffrage
December 10th, 2019 marks the 150th Anniversary of Women’s Suffrage for the State of Wyoming. Wyoming, then a territory, granted women the right to vote nearly 50 years prior to the signing of the 19th amendment in 1920.
Wyoming derived its name as the “Equality State” because it was the first state to grant Women congressional rights such as voting and serving in political office.
Wyoming was proudly home to the first Woman Justice of the Peace, first All-Female Jury, first female Statewide Elected Official, first Town in America to be Governed Entirely by Women (Jackson, WY), first Woman Governor, Nellie Tayloe Ross, who served from 1925 to 1927 and in 1933, she was the first woman to be appointed by Franklin D. Roosevelt to head the U.S. Mint.
The Proud Wyoming Woman Retreat was hosted for the first time in 2018 with the intention of developing a successful framework and collecting photography and videography. The goal is to expand the event for 2019 and include participants from around the state at that time.
“We wanted to make sure that this event was created in a way that truly reflects the accomplishments and interests of a Proud Wyoming Woman. We wanted it to fully showcase the beauty of Sweetwater County, support and uplift women in Wyoming and properly represent local pride around the 150th anniversary of women’s suffrage,” said Jenissa Meredith.
Kick Off Reception
The 2018 retreat included a kick off reception at the Broadway Theater in the heart of downtown Rock Springs.
Speakers included, Jenissa Meredith of Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism, Senator and local business owner, Liisa Anselmi-Dalton and her mother Patricia Anselmi, Dr. Karla Leach of Western Wyoming Community College, Irene Richardson of Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, Sadie St. Clair of Trout Unlimited, Lauren Schofield of the YWCA of Sweetwater County and Britney Gray of CLIMB Wyoming.
The speakers shared their own Proud Wyoming Woman stories, while guests were surrounded by profile displays of Wyoming women from the past and present.
Coal Train Coffee, owned by Denise Webster, prepared and served the hors d’oeuvres for the evening while each guest, aged 21 and over, enjoyed a “Proud Wyoming Woman” Signature Cocktail, created through a partnership with, female led, Backwards Distilling Company in Casper, Wyoming.
A Day of Fly Fishing
On day two, ladies were able to choose between Fly Fishing at Seedskadee National Wildlife Refuge or a Health and Wellness Day at Bunning Park. Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism proudly partnered with Trout Unlimited for a day of fishing at SNWR.
On Saturday, 50 of the retreaters either Fly-fished from a drift boat or shoreline casted and tied flies at SNWR. The ladies of the Trout Unlimited Chapter #533 developed this female focused fly-fishing float a few years ago and were the inspiration for this retreat.
Hillary Walrath, Control Program Project Coordinator, says, “The idea is to give women a chance to learn about fly-fishing in a fun, supportive and hands-on environment.”
This day of fishing is ideal for those who love to be on the river, but also for those who are interested in immersing themselves into our wildlife but are unsure how.”
Health and Wellness Day
The ladies that attended the Health & Wellness Day enjoyed sample courses that included Yoga, Meditation, Crossfit, Pilates, Nutrition, Confidence 101 and Self-care, as well as one-on-one time with healthcare and wellness professionals from around the county.
The event featured local health and wellness, as well as female focused product, vendors.
Stick to Your Guns Craft Workshop
All retreat attendees had the opportunity to create an art project with Stick To Your Guns Craft Workshops. They were able to create their own version of the “Proud Wyoming Woman” logo.
Allison Volcic, owner of Stick to Your Guns, created this craft specifically for the “Proud Wyoming Woman” Retreat.
WY “SHERO” 5K/10K
On the final day of the retreat, participants enjoyed a WY “SHERO” themed 5k/10k Walk/Run out of Expedition Island in Green River, WY. The route took participants along the Green River and back to Expedition Island.
At the end of the race, chosen members of the community judged the “Proud Wyoming Woman SHERO” costume contest and the “Wyoming Women’s Suffrage Fairies” team won!
The team included Robin James, Lori Moses, Lexi Marler and Alisha Adler. Race results can be found here: https://www.irunutah.com/raceresults/?id=398#0_AE97C1.
Celebrating Wyoming Women
This retreat was about celebrating the pride and accomplishments of Wyoming Women, but also provided an opportunity for everyone to be reminded of how they can reach out to help another Proud Wyoming Woman.
Individuals who registered for this event were given the opportunity to submit a monetary donation, through the registration process, or donate unused basic needs/personal care products at the 5k/10k event.
These donations went towards the YWCA of Sweetwater County and the CLIMB Wyoming program.
Retreat Sponsors and Partners
As the host of the Proud Wyoming Woman Retreat, Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism would like to thank the following sponsors for their support of the event including Whisler Chevrolet, WHS Engineering, Surveying & Planning, the Western Wyoming Community College Foundation, Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, High Country Realty, Searle Brothers and Industrial Hoist & Crane.
SWCTT would also like to thank the partners that contributed products, services and skills to help make this event possible including the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce, Stick to Your Guns Craft Workshops, Soul Studio, Soul Growth, Iron Cowboy Crossfit, McDonalds, Taco Time, The Daily Knead, The Radio Network, Teton Distributors, Johnny Macs & Gateway Liquors, Wild Sage Market, The Holiday Inn, Quimby Eats, the Hitching Post, Le Bus, the Sweetwater County Historical Museum, the Rock Springs Historical Museum, Downtown Rock Springs Main Street, Green River Main Street, the Green River Chamber of Commerce, Escape Day Spa, the YWCA of Sweetwater County and CLIMB Wyoming.
Stay tuned for details regarding the 2019 Proud Wyoming Woman Retreat! www.proudwyomingwoman.com.