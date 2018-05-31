Sweetwater #1 Feeds Children 18 & Under Through the Summer

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County School District #1 has released dates, times, locations, and more information about the their breakfast and lunch programs around Rock Springs, Farson, and Wamsutter.

This summer, children can enjoy FREE breakfast and lunch through Sweetwater County School District #1 and the Summer Food Service Program.

The school district says they want to make sure all children ages 18 and under have the opportunity to eat healthy food during the summer months when they aren’t in school.

All meals must be consumed on site. No applications and no questions asked.

This program is available to children ages 18 and under and includes all levels of income. The Summer Food Service Program is a USDA funded program.

Elementary School Locations

Junior High & High School Locations