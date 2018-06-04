Sweetwater #1 Recommends Changes to School Start and End Times

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Sweetwater School District #1 evaluated start and end times for its schools and the recommendation will be coming before the Board of Trustees for approval at the June 11, 2018 meeting at the Central Administration Building.

The process began during a workshop at the April 9th Board of Education monthly meeting with District budget and transportation funding information provided.

Cost saving ideas from the Strategic Planning Committee and online public feedback indicated school start and end times may be an option.

Reason Behind the Change

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The purpose of reviewing start and end times includes:

to maintain student safety while transporting students to and from school; and

to maximize instructional time and opportunities for students, staff, and parents; and

to streamline transportation efficiency and bus route times while providing cost savings in transportation funding beginning in the 2018-2019 school year.

School start and end time options were vetted to all District staff and the community for input and feedback.

.

How to Be Involved

Two community forums were held on May 9 & 10 in the Central Administration Board Room.

A third community forum will be held on Monday, June 11 from 5:30 – 6:45 pm in the Central Administration Board Room.

Important note: Farson-Eden is not affected by the proposal due to operating on an approved alternative schedule, 4-day school week, for two years. Therefore, these areas are left blank for this reason. The school start and end times for the Farson Pronghorns will not change.

The District is looking solely at school start and end times. This should not be confused with school calendars such as the start date of school, holiday vacations, and the length of spring break, etc. This comes through the District calendar committee and reassembles every two years.

Bus routes for the 2018-2019 school year will be available at the June 11th meeting for public feedback.

Kelly McGovern noted, “Within each proposal, buses can function safely, the District can meet all instructional requirements, and together we can support our staff, students, and community. We encourage the public to attend the third forum on June 11th.”