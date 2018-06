ROCK SPRINGS — Two Sweetwater County School District #1 Trustees would like to know your thoughts on issues related to the schools.

On Saturday June 23, Trustees Carol Jelaco and Mac Mickelson are hosting a constituent town hall from 1:30 pm to 3 pm at Coal Train Coffee Depot, 501 South Main Street in Rock Springs.

The public is invited to share your thoughts about what is going well, what needs improving, or general thoughts on education in a casual environment.