Sweetwater Blues n’ Brews Line-Up Announced

ROCK SPRINGS — On August 12 you can get your fill of great Blues and microbrews at the annual Sweetwater Blues n’ Brews Festival.  Sweetwater Blues & Brews will take place in Bunning Park and admission is just $5.

Proceeds benefit the Rock Springs Main Street/URA for ongoing downtown redevelopment projects.

This year’s entertainment line-up includes:

11:45 a.m. – Tom Bennett One Man Band

1:30 p.m. – The Cory McDaniel Duo with Jimmy Harper

3:15 p.m. – Chuck Dittman and Amy Rasdall

5:00 p.m – Stones Throe

6:45 p.m. – WY5

8:30 p.m. – Eric Sardinas

 

Confirmed brewers this year include:

  • 10 Barrel Brewing – Bend, OR
  • Black Tooth Brewing – Sheridan, WY
  • Bohemian Brewery – Midvale, UT
  • Breckenridge Brewery – Breckenridge, CO
  • Elysian Brewing – Seattle, WA
  • Golden Road Brewing – Los Angeles, CA
  • Goose Island Beer Co. – Chicago, IL
  • New Belgium Brewing – Fort Collins, CO
  • O’Dell Brewing – Fort Collins, CO
  • Payette Brewing Co. – Boise, ID
  • Shock Top Brewing – Fort Collins, CO
  • Snake River Brewing – Jackson, WY
  • Square State Brewing – Rock Springs, WY
  • Uinta Brewing – Salt Lake City, UT
  • Upslope Brewing – Boulder, CO
  • Vernal Brewing – Vernal, UT

Commemorative Sweetwater Blues & Brews pint glasses will be available for purchase at the event for $20 each and include 3 free beers.  Additional beer tickets are available for $5 each or 5 for $20.

Sweetwater Blues n’ Brews is produced by the Rock Springs Main Street/URA with support from YAP (Young and Professional) and the Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism Board.  This event is brought to you by Rocky Mountain Bank along with these sponsors:

  • Community Fine Arts Center
  • Pickin’ Palace
  • Pepsi
  • Life Skills
  • Simplot
  • United Site Services
  • Red Desert Ice
  • Willow Ridge Crafts
  • The Radio Network
  • Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County

The Rock Springs Main Street/URA is charged with the redevelopment of Downtown Rock Springs.  For more information contact the Rock Springs Main Street/URA at 307-352-1434 or visit their website at DowntownRS.com.

