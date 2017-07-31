Sweetwater Blues n’ Brews Line-Up Announced

ROCK SPRINGS — On August 12 you can get your fill of great Blues and microbrews at the annual Sweetwater Blues n’ Brews Festival. Sweetwater Blues & Brews will take place in Bunning Park and admission is just $5.
Proceeds benefit the Rock Springs Main Street/URA for ongoing downtown redevelopment projects.
This year’s entertainment line-up includes:
11:45 a.m. – Tom Bennett One Man Band
1:30 p.m. – The Cory McDaniel Duo with Jimmy Harper
3:15 p.m. – Chuck Dittman and Amy Rasdall
5:00 p.m – Stones Throe
6:45 p.m. – WY5
8:30 p.m. – Eric Sardinas
Confirmed brewers this year include:
- 10 Barrel Brewing – Bend, OR
- Black Tooth Brewing – Sheridan, WY
- Bohemian Brewery – Midvale, UT
- Breckenridge Brewery – Breckenridge, CO
- Elysian Brewing – Seattle, WA
- Golden Road Brewing – Los Angeles, CA
- Goose Island Beer Co. – Chicago, IL
- New Belgium Brewing – Fort Collins, CO
- O’Dell Brewing – Fort Collins, CO
- Payette Brewing Co. – Boise, ID
- Shock Top Brewing – Fort Collins, CO
- Snake River Brewing – Jackson, WY
- Square State Brewing – Rock Springs, WY
- Uinta Brewing – Salt Lake City, UT
- Upslope Brewing – Boulder, CO
- Vernal Brewing – Vernal, UT
Commemorative Sweetwater Blues & Brews pint glasses will be available for purchase at the event for $20 each and include 3 free beers. Additional beer tickets are available for $5 each or 5 for $20.
Sweetwater Blues n’ Brews is produced by the Rock Springs Main Street/URA with support from YAP (Young and Professional) and the Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism Board. This event is brought to you by Rocky Mountain Bank along with these sponsors:
- Community Fine Arts Center
- Pickin’ Palace
- Pepsi
- Life Skills
- Simplot
- United Site Services
- Red Desert Ice
- Willow Ridge Crafts
- The Radio Network
- Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County
The Rock Springs Main Street/URA is charged with the redevelopment of Downtown Rock Springs. For more information contact the Rock Springs Main Street/URA at 307-352-1434 or visit their website at DowntownRS.com.