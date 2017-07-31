Sweetwater Blues n’ Brews Line-Up Announced

ROCK SPRINGS — On August 12 you can get your fill of great Blues and microbrews at the annual Sweetwater Blues n’ Brews Festival. Sweetwater Blues & Brews will take place in Bunning Park and admission is just $5.

Proceeds benefit the Rock Springs Main Street/URA for ongoing downtown redevelopment projects.

This year’s entertainment line-up includes:

11:45 a.m. – Tom Bennett One Man Band

1:30 p.m. – The Cory McDaniel Duo with Jimmy Harper

3:15 p.m. – Chuck Dittman and Amy Rasdall

5:00 p.m – Stones Throe

6:45 p.m. – WY5

8:30 p.m. – Eric Sardinas

Confirmed brewers this year include:

10 Barrel Brewing – Bend, OR

Black Tooth Brewing – Sheridan, WY

Bohemian Brewery – Midvale, UT

Breckenridge Brewery – Breckenridge, CO

Elysian Brewing – Seattle, WA

Golden Road Brewing – Los Angeles, CA

Goose Island Beer Co. – Chicago, IL

New Belgium Brewing – Fort Collins, CO

O’Dell Brewing – Fort Collins, CO

Payette Brewing Co. – Boise, ID

Shock Top Brewing – Fort Collins, CO

Snake River Brewing – Jackson, WY

Square State Brewing – Rock Springs, WY

Uinta Brewing – Salt Lake City, UT

Upslope Brewing – Boulder, CO

Vernal Brewing – Vernal, UT

Commemorative Sweetwater Blues & Brews pint glasses will be available for purchase at the event for $20 each and include 3 free beers. Additional beer tickets are available for $5 each or 5 for $20.

Sweetwater Blues n’ Brews is produced by the Rock Springs Main Street/URA with support from YAP (Young and Professional) and the Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism Board. This event is brought to you by Rocky Mountain Bank along with these sponsors:

Community Fine Arts Center

Pickin’ Palace

Pepsi

Life Skills

Simplot

United Site Services

Red Desert Ice

Willow Ridge Crafts

The Radio Network

Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County

The Rock Springs Main Street/URA is charged with the redevelopment of Downtown Rock Springs. For more information contact the Rock Springs Main Street/URA at 307-352-1434 or visit their website at DowntownRS.com.