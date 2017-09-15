Sweetwater Bomb Squad Incinerates Old Fireworks and Ammunition

ROCK SPRINGS — The Sweetwater Bomb Squad, which is composed of specially-trained law enforcement explosives technicians from the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office and the Rock Springs and Green River Police Departments, recently carried out a “disposal burn” of old, discarded, or abandoned ammunition and fireworks, using the Squad’s Ammunition and Fireworks Disposal Trailer.

Sweetwater County Sheriff Mike Lowell explained that the Squad’s trailer — manufactured by Hurd’s Custom Machinery of Harrisburg, Oregon — is essentially a mobile propane-fueled burner unit, which renders fireworks and ammunition safe by incinerating it.

The trailer was purchased with grant funds by the Region 4 Regional Emergency Response Team, obtained through Wyoming Office of Homeland Security. The burn chamber is built of special 3/8″ thick alloy steel and generates about 900 degrees of heat during a burn.

Lowell strongly recommends that anyone in possession of or encounters old ammunition or fireworks of any kind that need to be disposed of contact the Bomb Squad through the Sheriff’s Office or the Rock Springs or Green River Police Departments.