Sweetwater Cable Repairs Damage Caused By Dump Truck

ROCK SPRINGS — According to Sweetwater Cable, a construction company accidentally drove a truck with a dump bed elevated, under a line yesterday breaking the pole and tearing down 192 and 42 count fiber lines. The incident knocked out service for many Rock Springs customers.

A six man crew worked last night to repair the pole, which needed to be rebuilt and cable spliced.

According to Sweetwater Cable, the work was completed last night around 10 pm and the physical infrastructure has been repaired and totally restored as of last night.

However, if you are still having issues, call the Sweetwater Cable office and they will help you to get your service working again.

Sweetwater County School District #1 is also reporting issues, the following was posted on their Facebook page:

ALERT – SCSD#1 is still experiencing a network outage at the following buildings – RSHS, WAL, DV, NP, and Head Start. Phones will be available tomorrow for those buildings although internet will not. Please be patient when contacting the affected schools.”

The City of Rock Springs has also been impacted due to the pole break since Sweetwater Cable hosted a large city owned fiber optic bundle on their pole.