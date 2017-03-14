Sweetwater Citizens Crime Stoppers Releases Active Warrant List

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Sweetwater Citizens Crime Stoppers has obtained an updated list of active Sweetwater County Warrants. This list is for warrants issued from January 1st, 2017 through March 13th, 2017
There are currently over 4000 active Sweetwater County Warrants. To view a current warrants list, go to Sweetwater County website, then Sheriff’s office, and follow the prompts. They update them daily. You can also visit Sweetwater Citizens Crime Stoppers website at “sweetwatertips.com”.
If you are or know someone who is on this list, please have them contact the courts and take care of the warrant. Or contact your local law enforcement as to the wanted person’s whereabouts and they would be glad to “stop by and pick them up.”
Note: This list is current at the time of posting, however, it can change daily as issues arise or get resolved.
Active Sweetwater County Warrants: 1-2017 to 3-2117
Aaron Maki
Agustin Perez
Albright Trevor
Alfredo Maquina
Allen Hendrickson
Alyami Abdullah
Amanda Raines
Andrea Wright
Antonio Torres
Arron Larson
Arye Ydiando
Ashley Nelson
Aurie Mora
Barbara Rasmusson
Bradley Chrisman
Bradley Griffin
Brandon Iberra
Brandon Page
Braxton Burns
Brent Francis
Brian Dodds
Brittany Cantwell
Bryan Balderas
Caley Paxton
Camile Morrison
Carley Buckendorf
Casiana Legarreta
Chad Hanson
Chancie Wamhoff
Chande Chim
Chelsey Grills
Christian Dunn
Christopher Armstrong
Christopher Hays
Christopher Robert
Claire Anderson
Claudia Holstrom
Clay Collard
Cody Sewell
Cory Stone
Curtis Mcphie
Dalton Breeden
Daniel Recia
Darren Bryson
Daruis Bayona
David Pauly
Davis John Dewar
Deanna Saubel
Dennis Longe
Destynie Williams
Devion Clark
Donovan Cleveland
Douglas Winner
Douglas Walker
Dustin Punches
Ebony Ganino
Elsie Carrasco
Erick Zuniga- Infante
Erin Dupont
Evan Martinez
Frank Bankhead
Gustavo Sorto
Harlan Greer
Harry Fritsch
Jacob Olsen
Jairus Kyser
Japonica Howard
Jason Tennent
Jason Tomasini
Jeffery Harrison
Jeffery Maggard
Jenna Taylor
Jenny Gilson
Jeremy Hall
Jesse Cruz Dana Davis
Jessica Menjivar
Jesus Aeja Jazlin Chacon
Jonathon Allen
Jose Lopez
Jose Partida
Jose Vento
Jose Villa Quezada
Joseph Maes
Joseph Vail
Joshua Rogers
Juan Pena
Justin Jenkins
Justin Mullins
Kelsey Garcia
Kenneth Padgett
Kimberly Noriega
Kyle Dunfee
Lisa Igo- Larson
Louis Hutton
Lucas Blackie
Luis Montano- Sanchez
Manuel Puentes
Martin Levario- Alarcon
Mary Thoren
Mathew Mazurkiewicz
Mayra Lazaro
Melanie Sorensen
Melissa Aston- Mcgovern
Michael Keeley
Michael Roswell
Michael Vocelka
Misty House
Nathan Spaulding
Niah Ramos
Nicholas Anderson
Nicholas Hunt
Nicholas Schaefer
Nicole Lohn
Nicole Risling
Pristina Tyner
Rachelle Davis
Ramona Middleton
Ricardo Orquiz
Robert Cherry
Robert Willey
Roger Diekmann
Samatha Purtin
Sara Applegate
Scott J. Nelson
Serenity Lowery
Shadee Gardener
Shaun Crumby
Shayla Dubois-sowder
Sonya Sherman
Spencer Madsen
Syndie Hackett
Tabitha Mullhatten
Taylor Cordova
Taylor Terry
Taylor Tucker
Timothy Reed
Timothy Scott
Todd Beresford
Tyler Fark
Tyler Frank
William Lynn
Willie Morales
So I see two names one has been in treatment for almost a year and the other in prison for 7 months now and they’re wanted ya that really makes sense
The warrants page is not working and has not for some time! If you dont know what your warrant is for you have to call every court to find out which court put out the warrant! Then when no one can find the warrant turn yourself in, just to find out there is no warrant or they cant find it! Maybe befor posting a list of active warrants you should make sure that the warrants page works! I dont understand how crimestoppers obtains a list of names of people with warrants and the court system cannot even find the warrant! It seems like alot of extra work, grief, and embarrassment for everyone involved!
Do you know one of this names belong to a kid you shut Chek first and then post .
Over 4000 active warrants? That’s almost 10% of the population. Also the website search for active warrants is not working.
I know like 5 people on this list and 2 ain’t in the state anymore.
Wow crazy to not see my name or anyone from my family LOL
I know one name one here and I find it funny. I always knew karma would bite her in the butt lol