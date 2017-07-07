Sweetwater County Approves $185M Budget with Cuts

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Commissioners approved a $185,496,178 budget for the 2017-2018 fiscal year.
The budget passed on a narrow 3-2 vote with County Commissioners John Kolb, Don Van Matre, and Reid West in favor.
Commissioners Wally Johnson and Randy Wendling voted against it, both stating that the county should be using reserves more in this budget.
Below is the full budget resolution that was passed at the meeting on July 5 after the public comment meeting.
Cuts include:
- A 9.37% average reduction to county departments
- Largest decreases to the county departments include Elections Clerk (-64.9%), General County Administration (-35.77%), Clerk of District Court (-27.95%), and Facilities Custodial (-19.43%).
- The DUI Supervised Probation position was eliminated from the budget completely.
- Component units–such as the Sweetwater Events Complex, libraries, county museum, county recreation, Southwest Counseling, Memorial Hospital, and Board of Health–saw an average decrease of 8.29%.
- Outside agencies–such as Boys and Girls Club, senior centers, airport, and chambers of commerce–saw an average decrease of 6.27%.
- The Child Development Center was eliminated from county budget entirely (a decrease of $50,000 over last year)
- Most non-essential, non-emergency departments and entities had an approximate 10% decrease
- See more information on decreases by department and organization at the PDF here
- Click on the images below to pull up the PDF of the documents below
