Sweetwater County Approves $185M Budget with Cuts

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Commissioners approved a $185,496,178 budget for the 2017-2018 fiscal year.

The budget passed on a narrow 3-2 vote with County Commissioners John Kolb, Don Van Matre, and Reid West in favor.

Commissioners Wally Johnson and Randy Wendling voted against it, both stating that the county should be using reserves more in this budget.

Below is the full budget resolution that was passed at the meeting on July 5 after the public comment meeting.

