Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 1

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

August 1st

Donald Moates, 49 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD on warrants for failure to pay on DWUI and interference.

Casey Fletcher, 33 of Rock Springs was arrested by the SWCSO for alleged driving while under suspension, no insurance and possession of marijuana.

Manuel Vargas, 23 of Littleton, CO was arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol for alleged driving while under suspension, speeding and an ICE detainer.

July 31st

Vincent Frazier, 39 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD for alleged public intoxication and possession of marijuana.

Sabrina Marie Brossard, 50 of Farson was arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol for alleged possession of meth.