Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 10

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Area law enforcement is in the process of changing the software they use for bookings, etc. Daily report times may vary.

August 10th

No arrests reported.

August 9th

Jesse James Cruz, 39 of Rawlins was arrested by the SWCSO on a warrant for failure to pay on domestic abuse.

Jack Andrew Podbevsek, 67 of Glendale, AZ was arrested by the RSPD for alleged DUI.

Amanda Marie Robinson, 40 of Green River, was arrested by the GRPD for alleged DUI and inattentive driving.

According to the GRPD, on August 9th at 11:36 am officers responded to a two vehicle collision. It was reported a vehicle was eastbound on East Flaming Gorge Way and turned left (north) onto North 5th East. The vehicle struck a vehicle facing south stopped at the stop sign on North 5th East and the intersection with East Flaming Gorge Way. No injuries were reported, Amanda Robinson, age 40 of Green River, was arrested for driving while under the influence and was issued a citation for inattentive driving.

Stanley Eugene Tromburg, 56 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD on a parole and probation violation on an original charge of possession of meth.