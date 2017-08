The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Area law enforcement is in the process of changing the software they use for bookings, etc. Daily report times may vary.

August 11th

Troy Donald Hall, 37 of Green River, was arrested by the GRPD for alleged DWUI.

August 10th

Gerald E. Gerhardt, 64 of Holton, KS, was arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol for alleged DUI, safety belt required and failure to maintain a single lane.