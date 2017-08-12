Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 12

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Area law enforcement is in the process of changing the software they use for bookings, etc. Daily report times may vary.

August 11th

Duffy Roy Reynolds, 39 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD for alleged possession of meth.

Darion James Kroupa, 23 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD on a warrant for failure to appear on possession of heroin.

Rachel Lee Hemker, 29 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD for alleged DWUI, riot and breach of peace, hit and run – traffic accident, abandoning or endangering children, open container, resisting arrest, and interference with a peace officer.

Michael Robert Garlepy, 18 of Green River was arrested by the GRPD for alleged DUI – controlled substance, and possession of marijuana.

Amy Jo Clark, 40 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD for alleged endangering children and possession of meth.