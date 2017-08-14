Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 14

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Area law enforcement is in the process of changing the software they use for bookings, etc. Daily report times may vary.

August 13th

Dayquon Kevin Alexander, 22 of Killeen, TX was arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol for alleged unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a controlled substance – plant form, conspiracy, driving while license suspended and failure to maintain a single lane.

Pamela Dawn Brewer, 41 of Green River was arrested by the GRPD for alleged violation of a temporary protection order.

Dustin R. Clearly, 29 of Green River was arrested by the GRPD for failure to appear on contempt of court.

Tracey Adrian Hairston, 45 of Keizer, OR was arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol for alleged unlawful possession of a controlled substance – plant form, unlawful manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, driving while on a suspended license, conspiracy and failure to maintain a single lane.

Justin Joseph Moore, 18 of Rock Springs was arrested by the SWCSO on a warrant for liquor on the breath of a minor and alleged possession of a controlled substance -plant form.

Denim Donald Hugh Wood, 24 of Roosevelt, UT was arrested by the SWCSO on a traffic warrant for speeding in a superintendent’s zone and driving under suspension.

Labria Rionna Odom, 24 of Killeen, TX was arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol for alleged possession of a controlled substance-plant form, unlawful manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance and conspiracy.

August 12th

Harlan Dale Greer, 38 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD for alleged DWUI.

George Andrew Hoyt, 40 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD for alleged DWUI-physical control-2nd offense, failure to maintain liability insurance, open container, indecent or immoral dress or exposure and carrying a concealed firearm -regulation.