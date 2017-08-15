Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 15

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Area law enforcement is in the process of changing the software they use for bookings, etc. Daily report times may vary.

August 15th

Emerson Lee Haskie, 40 of Rock Springs, was arrested by the RSPD for alleged, DWUI, attempt to elude, resisting arrest, failure to maintain a single lane, method of turning, failure to signal 100 feet before turn, expired registration, failure to maintain liability insurance and open container.

August 14th

Melissa Fran Hutchinson, 40 of Rock Springs, was arrested by the SWCSO for alleged theft.

Anh Tuan Huynh, 45 of no address given, was arrested by the RSPD for alleged criminal trespass and resisting arrest.

NO PHOTO AVAILABLE

Michael Duanc Lynch, 58 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD for alleged public intoxication.

&nbs