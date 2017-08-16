Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 16

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

MCCOURT, WILLIAM BRADY Age: 27 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-08-16 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Combo -1st Offense Status: , Bond: #285, SURETY OR CASH, $610, Court: RS Municipal Court

Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense, 2 counts Status: , Bond: #283, SURETY OR CASH, $560, Court: RS Municipal Court

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (Driver) Status: , Bond: #284, SURETY OR CASH, $555, Court: RS Municipal Court

Shoplifting – < $1000 Status: , Bond: #282, SURETY OR CASH, $460, Court:

