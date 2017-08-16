0

CRIME

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 16

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

 

MCCOURT, WILLIAM BRADY

Age: 27
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-08-16
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Combo -1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #285, SURETY OR CASH, $610, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense, 2 counts
    • Status: , Bond: #283, SURETY OR CASH, $560, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (Driver)
    • Status: , Bond: #284, SURETY OR CASH, $555, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Shoplifting – < $1000
    • Status: , Bond: #282, SURETY OR CASH, $460, Court:

BROWN, JEREMIAH JAMES

Age: 23
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-08-15
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #281, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West

LARGO, WILBERT

Age: 38
Address: ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-08-15
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Defrauding an Innkeeper – < $1000
    • Status:, Bond:, Court: Circuit Court East

LAITE, MELISSA THERESA

Age: 33
Address: OGDEN, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-08-15
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #280, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Person Using or Under Influence of Controlled Substance
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #280, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

MITCHELL, JACOB LEROY

Age: 40
Address: STERLING, CO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-08-15
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #279, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Person Using or Under Influence of Controlled Substance
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #279, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

LYNCH, MICHAEL DUANE

Age: 58
Address: GREELEY, CO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-08-15
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #278, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

 