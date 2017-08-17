Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 17

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
IORG, SHAWN FERRUS
Age: 51
Address: HANNA, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-08-17
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #288, SURETY OR CASH, $610, Court: RS Municipal Court
CHIVERS, COREY J
Age: 25
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2017-08-16
Scheduled Release: 2017-08-21
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East
BROWN, KENNAN J
Age: 28
Address: MIAMI, FL
Booking Type:
Booking Date: 2017-08-16
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West
- Minimum Speed Limits – Driving in Left Lane and Impeding Traffic
- Status: , Bond: #286, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #286, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Person Using or Under Influence of Controlled Substance
- Status: , Bond: #286, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West