Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 17

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

IORG, SHAWN FERRUS Age: 51 Address: HANNA, UT Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-08-17 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #288, SURETY OR CASH, $610, Court: RS Municipal Court



CHIVERS, COREY J Age: 25 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2017-08-16 Scheduled Release: 2017-08-21 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East

