Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 18

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
RITTER, BONNIE JO
Age: 55
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-08-17
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: , Bond: #295, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court
FOWLER, GEORGE JEFFERY
Age: 20
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-08-17
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Burglary
- Status: , Bond: #292, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
LAMOREAUX, KRISTOPHER ALBERT
Age: 27
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-08-17
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Warrant Arrest, 2 counts
- Status: , Bond: #291, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
WEST, ASHLEY MORGAN
Age: 31
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-08-17
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Warrant Arrest
- Status: , Bond: #290, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West