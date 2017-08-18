0

CRIME

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 18

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

RITTER, BONNIE JO

Age: 55
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-08-17
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 3rd+ Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #295, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court

FOWLER, GEORGE JEFFERY

Age: 20
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-08-17
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Burglary
    • Status: , Bond: #292, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
 

LAMOREAUX, KRISTOPHER ALBERT

Age: 27
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-08-17
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Warrant Arrest, 2 counts
    • Status: , Bond: #291, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

WEST, ASHLEY MORGAN

Age: 31
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-08-17
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Warrant Arrest
    • Status: , Bond: #290, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

 