Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 19

DUDINSKY, DEREK JAY Age: 34 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-08-19 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 4th+ Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #310, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Driving Without Interlock Device – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #310, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #310, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Duty Upon Colliding With Unattended Vehicle or Property Status: PENDING, Bond: #310, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Warrant Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #311, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West



WEBB, JENNIFER LYNN Age: 37 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-08-19 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #307, SURETY OR CASH, $435, Court: Circuit Court East

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage Status: PENDING, Bond: #308, SURETY OR CASH, $555, Court: Circuit Court East

Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration Status: PENDING, Bond: #309, SURETY OR CASH, $135, Court: Circuit Court East



LARSON, JEREMIAH SCOTT Age: 41 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-08-19 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Safety Belts Required to be Used – Driver Status: PENDING, Bond: #304, CASH, $25, Court: Circuit Court West

DWUS Status: PENDING, Bond: #306, SURETY OR CASH, $610, Court: GR Municipal Court

Safety Belts Required to be Used – Driver Status: PENDING, Bond: #305, CASH, $25, Court: Circuit Court West



NASH, MARK ELDON Age: 41 Address: VERNAL, UT Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-08-18 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #301, CASH, $610, Court: RS Municipal Court



SHERWOOD, JACQUELINE SHALAYNE Age: 37 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-08-18 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #300, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West



KEELIN, ROBERT WAYNE Age: 29 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-08-18 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Warrant Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #299, CASH, $551, Court: Circuit Court East



TOSCANO ROBLES, ENRIQUEZ Age: 22 Address: DENVER, CO Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-08-18 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Delivery of, or Possession With Intent to Deliver, Drug Paraphernalia Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER



PIERCE, JOSHUA IAN Age: 36 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: HOUSING FOR OTHER AGENCY Booking Date: 2017-08-18 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Attempts and Conspiracies Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: OTHER



CARTER, SAVON Age: 42 Address: MIDVALE, UT Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-08-18 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Attempts and Conspiracies Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER



DRAKOS, DAVID CORY Age: 44 Address: LAYTON, UT Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-08-18 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Child Abuse – Victim <16, Actor Inflicts Physical Injury Status: PENDING, Bond: #297, SURETY, $100000, Court: District Court



The following individuals have been released from the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Aug 19

JOCHAM, TYLER CHRISTOPHER

Age: 29

Address: JACKSON, WY