Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 2

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

August 2nd

Gabriel Pena, 39 of Aurora, CO was arrested by the RSPD for alleged public intoxication.

Jessica Flores, 35 of Green River was arrested by the RSPD for alleged public intoxication.

August 1st

Justin Arlen Glenn, 35 of Rock Springs was arrested by the SWCSO for alleged driving while under suspension.

Dalton Tarufelli, 21 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD for alleged public intoxication.

Ryan Jankowski, 32 of Rock Springs was arrested by the SWCSO on a warrant for child abuse.

Brett Pickerell, 54 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD for alleged public intoxication.

Andrew Fletcher, 29 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD on a warrant for child support.

Jose Alonzo, 62 of SantaRosa, CA was arrested by the GRPD on warrants for failure to appear on drug charges and failure to appear on a bail hearing.

Sheena Cadena, 24 of Green River was arrested by the RSPD for alleged use of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of alprazolam.

Mack Thavisay, 36 of Subiaco, AR was arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol for alleged DWUI-controlled substance, possession of meth and speeding 106 in an 80.

Travis Kilpack, 26 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD on warrants for a probation hold, and a probation revocation.

Jasmine Blaisdell, 32 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD on a warrant for child support.