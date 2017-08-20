Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 20

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
LEWIS, DOUGLAS T
Age: 53
Address: UNK, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-08-20
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Disorderly Conduct
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #313, SURETY OR CASH, $225, Court: GR Municipal Court
- Disorderly Conduct
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #319, SURETY OR CASH, $225, Court: GR Municipal Court
SANDERS, WILLIAM J
Age: 28
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-08-19
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Public Intoxication
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #318, SURETY OR CASH, $150, Court: GR Municipal Court
WILLIAMS, LONNIE
Age: 46
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2017-08-19
Scheduled Release: 2017-08-21
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #316, NO BOND, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court
LYNCH, MICHAEL DUANE
Age: 58
Address: GREELEY, CO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-08-19
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #278, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Indecent or Immoral Dress or Exposure
- Status: , Bond: #314, SURETY OR CASH, $260, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #315, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
CARON, MICHAEL EDWARD
Age: 19
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-08-19
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Criminal Entry
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #312, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Domestic Assault – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #312, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes Bodily Injury to a Pregnant Woman
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #312, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Interference with Emergency Calls – Knowingly Obstructs or Interferes with Completion of Call
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #312, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
Released
The following individuals have been released from the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
CORRECTION — Brock William Babbitt was not arrested, we apologize for the error and any inconvenience the mistake has caused.
Aug 20
BORALHO, TONY BEAR
Age: 21
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2017-08-19
Released: 2017-08-20
Type:
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Shoplifting – < $1000
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #317, SURETY OR CASH, $880, Court: RS Municipal Cou