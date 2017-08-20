Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 20

CARON, MICHAEL EDWARD Age: 19 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-08-19 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Criminal Entry Status: PENDING, Bond: #312, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Domestic Assault – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #312, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes Bodily Injury to a Pregnant Woman Status: PENDING, Bond: #312, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Interference with Emergency Calls – Knowingly Obstructs or Interferes with Completion of Call Status: PENDING, Bond: #312, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Released The following individuals have been released from the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

CORRECTION — Brock William Babbitt was not arrested, we apologize for the error and any inconvenience the mistake has caused.