CRIME

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 20

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

LEWIS, DOUGLAS T

Age: 53
Address: UNK, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-08-20
Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • Disorderly Conduct
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #313, SURETY OR CASH, $225, Court: GR Municipal Court
  • Disorderly Conduct
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #319, SURETY OR CASH, $225, Court: GR Municipal Court

SANDERS, WILLIAM J

Age: 28
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-08-19
Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • Public Intoxication
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #318, SURETY OR CASH, $150, Court: GR Municipal Court

WILLIAMS, LONNIE

Age: 46
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2017-08-19
Scheduled Release: 2017-08-21
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #316, NO BOND, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court

LYNCH, MICHAEL DUANE

Age: 58
Address: GREELEY, CO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-08-19
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #278, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Indecent or Immoral Dress or Exposure
    • Status: , Bond: #314, SURETY OR CASH, $260, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #315, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

CARON, MICHAEL EDWARD

Age: 19
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-08-19
Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • Criminal Entry
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #312, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Domestic Assault – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #312, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes Bodily Injury to a Pregnant Woman
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #312, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Interference with Emergency Calls – Knowingly Obstructs or Interferes with Completion of Call
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #312, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Released

The following individuals have been released from the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

CORRECTION — Brock William Babbitt was not arrested, we apologize for the error and any inconvenience the mistake has caused.

Aug 20

BORALHO, TONY BEAR

Age: 21
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2017-08-19
Released: 2017-08-20
Type:
Arresting Agency: RSPD
  • Shoplifting – < $1000
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #317, SURETY OR CASH, $880, Court: RS Municipal Cou

 