Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 21

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
NORDEN, KRISTINE MIRIAM
Age: 31
Address: LOVELAND, CO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-08-20
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #320, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
BEVERIDGE, WILLIAM RAY
Age: 41
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-08-20
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Endangering Children – in Room, Dwelling, Vehicle with Methamphetamine
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #323, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Consumption/Possession of Opened Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Vehicle – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #324, SURETY OR CASH, $135, Court: Circuit Court West
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #322, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: Circuit Court West
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #325, SURETY OR CASH, $85, Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #326, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West
- Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #327, SURETY OR CASH, $555, Court: Circuit Court West
Released
The following individuals have been released from the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
LEWIS, DOUGLAS T
Age: 53
Address: UNK, WY
Booking: 2017-08-20
Released: 2017-08-20
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: GRPD
- Disorderly Conduct
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #319, SURETY OR CASH, $225, Court: GR Municipal Court
Booking: 2017-08-19
Released: 2017-08-19
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: GRPD
- Disorderly Conduct
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #313, SURETY OR CASH, $225, Court: GR Municipal Court
BORALHO, TONY BEAR
Age: 21
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2017-08-19
Released: 2017-08-20
Type:
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Shoplifting – < $1000
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #317, SURETY OR CASH, $880, Court: RS Municipal Court