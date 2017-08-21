0

CRIME

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 21

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

NORDEN, KRISTINE MIRIAM

Age: 31
Address: LOVELAND, CO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-08-20
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #320, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

BEVERIDGE, WILLIAM RAY

Age: 41
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-08-20
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:

  • Endangering Children – in Room, Dwelling, Vehicle with Methamphetamine
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #323, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Consumption/Possession of Opened Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Vehicle – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #324, SURETY OR CASH, $135, Court: Circuit Court West
  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #322, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #325, SURETY OR CASH, $85, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #326, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #327, SURETY OR CASH, $555, Court: Circuit Court West

Released

The following individuals have been released from the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

LEWIS, DOUGLAS T

Age: 53
Address: UNK, WY
Booking: 2017-08-20
Released: 2017-08-20
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: GRPD
  • Disorderly Conduct
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #319, SURETY OR CASH, $225, Court: GR Municipal Court
Booking: 2017-08-19
Released: 2017-08-19
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: GRPD
  • Disorderly Conduct
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #313, SURETY OR CASH, $225, Court: GR Municipal Court

BORALHO, TONY BEAR

Age: 21
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2017-08-19
Released: 2017-08-20
Type:
Arresting Agency: RSPD
  • Shoplifting – < $1000
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #317, SURETY OR CASH, $880, Court: RS Municipal Court