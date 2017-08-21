Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 21

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

NORDEN, KRISTINE MIRIAM Age: 31 Address: LOVELAND, CO Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-08-20 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #320, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

