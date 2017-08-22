Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 22

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

MALOUTAPHONG, VONGSAY Age: 31 Address: STORM LAKE, IA Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-08-21 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: , Bond: #334, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #334, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West



NAVONGSA, KHONSAVANH KHONE Age: 31 Address: STORM LAKE, IA Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-08-21 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: , Bond: #333, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #333, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

