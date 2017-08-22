Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 22

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
MALOUTAPHONG, VONGSAY
Age: 31
Address: STORM LAKE, IA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-08-21
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
- Status: , Bond: #334, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #334, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
NAVONGSA, KHONSAVANH KHONE
Age: 31
Address: STORM LAKE, IA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-08-21
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
- Status: , Bond: #333, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #333, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
OLEARY, MELISSA RENEE
Age: 33
Address: EVERETT, WA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-08-21
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Endangering Children – Permitting Child to Remain in Area with Methamphetamine
- Status: , Bond: #330, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #330, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #330, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
Released
The following individuals have been released from the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
HUYNH, ANH TUAN
Age: 45
Booking: 2017-08-14
Released: 2017-08-21
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication – 1st Offense
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #263, SURETY OR CASH, $260, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #264, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court
CHIVERS, COREY J
Age: 25
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2017-08-16
Released: 2017-08-21
Type: SENTENCED
Arresting Agency: SCSO
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East
KEELIN, ROBERT WAYNE
Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2017-08-18
Released: 2017-08-21
Type: SENTENCED
Arresting Agency: GRPD
- Warrant Arrest
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #299, CASH, $551, Court: Circuit Court East
SHERWOOD, JACQUELINE SHALAYNE
Age: 37
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2017-08-18
Released: 2017-08-21
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: GRPD
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #300, SURETY OR CASH, $7500, Court: Circuit Court West
WILLIAMS, LONNIE
Age: 46
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2017-08-19
Released: 2017-08-21
Type: SENTENCED
Arresting Agency: SCSO
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #316, NO BOND, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court
DICORVO, PHOENIX BRACCO
Age: 35
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2017-08-21
Released: 2017-08-21
Type:
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #329, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court