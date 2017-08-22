0

CRIME

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 22

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

MALOUTAPHONG, VONGSAY

Age: 31
Address: STORM LAKE, IA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-08-21
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
    • Status: , Bond: #334, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #334, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

NAVONGSA, KHONSAVANH KHONE

Age: 31
Address: STORM LAKE, IA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-08-21
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
    • Status: , Bond: #333, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #333, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

OLEARY, MELISSA RENEE

Age: 33
Address: EVERETT, WA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-08-21
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Endangering Children – Permitting Child to Remain in Area with Methamphetamine
    • Status: , Bond: #330, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #330, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #330, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Released

The following individuals have been released from the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

HUYNH, ANH TUAN

Age: 45
Booking: 2017-08-14
Released: 2017-08-21
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
  • Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication – 1st Offense
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #263, SURETY OR CASH, $260, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #264, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court

CHIVERS, COREY J

Age: 25
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2017-08-16
Released: 2017-08-21
Type: SENTENCED
Arresting Agency: SCSO
  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East

KEELIN, ROBERT WAYNE

Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2017-08-18
Released: 2017-08-21
Type: SENTENCED
Arresting Agency: GRPD
  • Warrant Arrest
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #299, CASH, $551, Court: Circuit Court East

SHERWOOD, JACQUELINE SHALAYNE

Age: 37
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2017-08-18
Released: 2017-08-21
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: GRPD
  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #300, SURETY OR CASH, $7500, Court: Circuit Court West

WILLIAMS, LONNIE

Age: 46
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2017-08-19
Released: 2017-08-21
Type: SENTENCED
Arresting Agency: SCSO
  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #316, NO BOND, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court

DICORVO, PHOENIX BRACCO

Age: 35
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2017-08-21
Released: 2017-08-21
Type:
Arresting Agency: RSPD
  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #329, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

 