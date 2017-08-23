Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 23

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
HANSEN, KELLY JOY
Age: 30
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-08-22
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Warrant Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #338, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
SKEEN, ASHBY WINCHESTER
Age: 25
Address: HOUSTON, TX
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-08-22
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #335, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
CASPER, BRITANY AMBER
Age: 27
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2017-08-22
Released: 2017-08-22
Type: SENTENCED
Arresting Agency: SCSO
- Probation Violation authority to arrest pending further proceedings or statement of PO
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #336, NO BOND, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
DENEVI, JEREMY DEAN
Age: 26
Address: FORT BRAGG, CA
Booking: 2017-08-22
Released: 2017-08-22
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: GRPD
- DWUS
- Status: , Bond: #337, SURETY OR CASH, $610, Court: GR Municipal Court