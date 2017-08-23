0

CRIME

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 23

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

HANSEN, KELLY JOY

Age: 30
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-08-22
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Warrant Arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #338, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

SKEEN, ASHBY WINCHESTER

Age: 25
Address: HOUSTON, TX
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-08-22
Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #335, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

CASPER, BRITANY AMBER

Age: 27
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2017-08-22
Released: 2017-08-22
Type: SENTENCED
Arresting Agency: SCSO
  • Probation Violation authority to arrest pending further proceedings or statement of PO
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #336, NO BOND, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

DENEVI, JEREMY DEAN

Age: 26
Address: FORT BRAGG, CA
Booking: 2017-08-22
Released: 2017-08-22
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: GRPD
  • DWUS
    • Status: , Bond: #337, SURETY OR CASH, $610, Court: GR Municipal Court

 